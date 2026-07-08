Qalibaf: US Breached Deal, Iran Will Not Yield

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accused Washington of breaching multiple provisions of the memorandum with Tehran, declaring that the era of "bullying and extortion" is over.

In a post on X, Qalibaf listed US violations, including interference in Iran’s adjustments related to the Strait of Hormuz, continued threats of further strikes, the reinstatement of sanctions on Iranian oil, attacks on southern Iran, and continued "Israeli" aggression against Lebanon.

"The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold," Qalibaf wrote.

His remarks came amid a sharp escalation following US attacks on Iran, which prompted Iranian authorities to warn of a response and reject any foreign interference in the affairs of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian official's comments followed US strikes on southern Iran, with the US Central Command [CENTCOM] announcing that it had carried out a series of attacks against Iranian targets.

Multiple explosions were reported near Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Sirik, according to Iranian media. IRIB correspondents reported explosions near Qeshm and Sirik, with reports stating that strikes in Sirik targeted a commercial pier and a fishing port, resulting in injuries from shrapnel.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] later announced that it had downed a US MQ-9 drone over Khormoj in Bushehr Province following the attacks.

The developments also prompted heightened security measures in the Gulf, with Kuwait's military announcing that it was responding to missile and drone attacks, while reports and footage showed the activation of air defense systems in Bahrain.

Qalibaf also referenced Washington's reinstatement of oil sanctions as part of the violations of the memorandum.

Iran condemned Washington's revocation of the oil sanctions waiver as a breach of Article 10 of the Islamabad Memorandum, accusing the US of bad faith and warning it would face consequences for violating the agreement.