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Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya: US Violations Won’t Go Unanswered

Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya: US Violations Won’t Go Unanswered
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By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the country's armed forces will not allow interference in the Strait of Hormuz following US attacks on southern Iran early Wednesday.

The headquarters announced that the country's armed forces will respond decisively to the latest US attacks on Iran, stressing that no party will be allowed to interfere in the affairs of the Strait of Hormuz or manage the strategic waterway.

In a statement issued following US attacks on southern Iran, the headquarters said the unprecedented public participation in the funeral procession and farewell ceremony for the martyred leader of the Muslim nation had dealt "a humiliating blow to global arrogance and the criminal United States."

The statement added that the US military launched attacks on several locations in southern Iran while the body of the martyred leader was being received by Iraqi officials and people, describing the assault as a blatant act of aggression.

It stressed that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will deliver a decisive response and reiterated that Iran will not permit any interference in the affairs of the Strait of Hormuz or allow others to manage it.

The headquarters further emphasized that the only safe route for commercial ships and oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz is the route designated by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The statement followed US attacks on southern Iran, with explosions reported near Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Sirik, causing damage to ports and injuring civilians.

At the same time, "Israeli" forces expanded the regional escalation with airstrikes on southern Lebanon, targeting Beit Yahoun and areas near Braachit, alongside artillery shelling of Nabatiyeh al-Fawqa and Meifadoun.

Iran condemned the US move to revoke the oil sanctions waiver, calling it a breach of the Islamabad Memorandum and warning Washington would face consequences.

strait of hormuz war on iran USMilitary UnitedStates IRG KhatamAlAnbiyaHeadquarters

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Last Update: 08-07-2026 Hour: 01:56 Beirut Timing

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