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US War Secretary Hegseth Cancels Visit to “Israeli” Entity Following Iran Strikes
By Staff, Agencies
US War Secretary Pete Hegseth canceled a planned visit to the “Israeli” entity on Wednesday in which he was meant to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Israel Katz.
Hegseth, who is in Ankara alongside US President Donald Trump for the NATO summit, was expected to make a brief visit against the backdrop of the American strikes against Iran.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced launching a retaliatory operation against 85 key US military sites in response to the American aggression on Iran.
In a statement issued by the IRG Public Relations Department, the force said its naval and aerospace units conducted a joint missile and drone operation against US military facilities in Salman Port, the Fifth Naval Region of Bahrain, and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
The IRG also announced that it had downed a US MQ-9 drone that was attempting to interfere with the operation.
The statement came hours after the US Central Command [CENTCOM] announced that it had carried out a series of “powerful strikes” against Iran.
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