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Ireland Blocks Imports from Illegal ’Israeli’ Settlements

Ireland Blocks Imports from Illegal ’Israeli’ Settlements
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By Staff, Agencies

Ireland’s parliament approved legislation banning imports from "Israeli" settlements in occupied Palestine, becoming one of Europe’s strongest trade measures targeting settlement activity.

The "Israeli" Settlements [Prohibition of Importation of Goods] Bill seeks to prohibit the importation of goods produced in "Israeli" settlements established on occupied Palestinian land. These settlements are considered illegal under international law.

The move comes as Ireland continues to push for stronger European action over "Israel’s" policies in Palestine, while governments across the European Union remain divided over possible economic measures.

In June, Norway also approved a ban on trade with goods from "Israeli" settlements, barring citizens and companies from supporting settlement activity.

Ireland said the settlement import ban aligns with the ICJ’s 2024 advisory opinion, aiming to block European markets from benefiting from settlement activity in occupied Palestine.

The import ban follows Ireland’s recognition of Palestine in 2024 and other measures that deepened tensions with "Israel", including sanctions on senior "Israeli" officials.

EU states remain divided over settlement trade restrictions, with Ireland’s limited economic measure carrying wider political significance amid debate over settlement expansion and occupied Palestine.

Israel Palestine colonialism ireland zionist settlements westbank IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 08-07-2026 Hour: 11:07 Beirut Timing

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