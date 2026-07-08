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Denmark Warns Trump: Greenland Is Not For Sale

Denmark Warns Trump: Greenland Is Not For Sale
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By Staff, Agencies

Denmark rejected renewed US President Donald Trump claims over Greenland, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen insisting the Arctic territory is "not for sale" and its future belongs to its people.

Speaking ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO] summit in Turkey, Frederiksen said Washington’s position on Greenland had become increasingly clear, while insisting that Denmark and Greenland’s stance remained unchanged.

"I heard the US president yesterday, and I think the US position is unfortunately very clear on this topic. Our position is as clear as it has been all through: Greenland is, of course, not for sale", Frederiksen said.

The remarks highlight continued tensions between Copenhagen and Washington over the future status of Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Frederiksen said Denmark and Greenland expect their allies to respect the island’s future and its right to determine its own path.

"We hope that all, including all allies, will respect the Greenland people right for self-determination", she said.

She also stressed Denmark’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying, "We are sovereign states, and we need everybody to respect our territorial integrity and our sovereignty".

Frederiksen added that Denmark remained committed to defending its territory within NATO, stating that Copenhagen was "ready to defend every inch of NATO, including our own territory".

She also called on alliance members to uphold their collective defense commitments.

Meanwhile, US interest in Greenland has fueled Arctic tensions, with Washington citing security concerns while Denmark and Greenland reject any transfer of the territory without its people’s consent.

Notably, Greenland’s strategic location, resources, and military importance have made it a focal point in Arctic competition, while Denmark and Greenland continue to stress sovereignty and self-determination.

denmark DonaldTrump UnitedStates Greenland

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