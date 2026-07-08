Trump Threatens New Strikes on Iran as Tensions Escalate

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to launch new attacks on Iran, signaling a renewed escalation after declaring the interim ceasefire framework with Tehran “over.”

Speaking on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Ankara, Trump accused Iranian officials of failing to uphold understandings reached with Washington, despite repeated Iranian assertions that the United States has undermined the memorandum of understanding through threats, sanctions, and renewed military action.

“I'll give a little warning, We're going to hit them hard tonight,” Trump told reporters before meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

His remarks followed US strikes on Iranian targets the previous day, which Washington said were carried out in response to incidents involving tankers near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said it retaliated by targeting US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, describing its actions as self-defense against American aggression.

Earlier in the day, Trump said the memorandum of understanding that had served as an initial ceasefire arrangement with Iran was “over,” prompting renewed concerns over the possibility of open confrontation in the Gulf and contributing to a rise in oil prices.

The US president did not clarify whether his administration intended to abandon diplomacy completely or continue indirect negotiations toward a final agreement.

Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained a central US objective, while suggesting Washington could pursue that goal without a negotiated settlement.

“They'll never build a nuclear weapon under our deal, but I don't know if we're going to have a deal. We may just do it without a deal,” Trump said.

Iran has rejected Washington's pressure campaign and maintains that negotiations cannot proceed under threats.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi cited Paragraph 13 of the memorandum of understanding, arguing that discussions on a final agreement cannot begin while the United States continues to violate its commitments.

“Honor your signature,” Araghchi said, accusing Washington of failing to uphold the agreement it had signed.

The renewed escalation has also heightened concerns over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping data indicated that at least four oil and gas tankers turned back rather than transit the strategic waterway as tensions in the Gulf intensified.