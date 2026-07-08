India Considers Direct Coordination with Iran Over Strait of Hormuz Shipping

By Staff, Agencies

India is considering direct coordination with Iran to secure safe passage for at least nine loaded tankers stranded in the Gulf as renewed US military escalation and attacks on commercial vessels continue to disrupt navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported.

The tankers, carrying crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas, remain caught in a growing maritime crisis that has slowed traffic through one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

According to people familiar with the matter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is monitoring the situation closely and weighing diplomatic engagement with Iranian authorities to ensure the safe movement of both cargoes and crews.

The issue is particularly urgent for the 198 Indian seafarers aboard the nine vessels. Hundreds of other Indian mariners have reportedly remained stranded for months following the effective disruption of shipping through the strait.

Concerns have also intensified after three Indian sailors were reportedly killed in US strikes on commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman in June.

Indian officials from the ministries of foreign affairs, oil, and shipping did not immediately comment on the reports.

The latest disruption comes as Iran rejected accusations that it targeted a Qatar-linked vessel near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei described the allegations as unfounded, inconsistent with good-neighborly relations, and unacceptable.

Baghaei pointed to Clause 5 of the June 18 Memorandum of Understanding on the Termination of the War, stating that it commits Iran to taking the necessary measures for the future administration of the Strait of Hormuz and the provision of maritime services. Tehran maintains that it is implementing those commitments.

Iran has also accused some commercial vessels of navigating without coordination with Iranian authorities while disabling or manipulating their Automatic Identification System signals.

According to Tehran, such practices increase the risk of collisions, create environmental hazards, undermine maritime security, and complicate efforts to ensure safe navigation through the strategic waterway.

The dispute reflects broader disagreements over the future management of the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran asserting its role as the coastal state responsible for maritime coordination under the memorandum of understanding, while opposing what it describes as US-backed arrangements governing passage through the strait.