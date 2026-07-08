Sheikh Qassem at Imam Khamenei Funeral: Rejects Framework Agreement, Reaffirms Resistance Path

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Secretary-General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a wide-ranging address during the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, paying tribute to the late leader while outlining Hezbollah's position on Lebanon's political developments and the recently concluded Framework Agreement.

Opening his speech, Sheikh Qassem described Imam Khamenei as an unparalleled leader of the Islamic Ummah, praising his decades of leadership, strategic vision, and support for the resistance movements across the region. He said Imam Khamenei's martyrdom marks the beginning of "a new revolutionary era" and affirmed that Hezbollah will continue under the leadership of Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, remaining committed to the same path of resistance and Wilayah.

Turning to Lebanon, Sheikh Qassem launched a sharp attack on the Framework Agreement signed by the Lebanese authorities, arguing that it serves exclusively the interests of the “Israeli” entity.

He said the agreement "sells Lebanon to the 'Israeli' entity," stressing that it does not even include the word "withdrawal," but instead refers only to "redeployment," which he said effectively legitimizes continued “Israeli” control over parts of Lebanese territory with Lebanese approval.

Sheikh Qassem also accused the authorities of entering into arrangements that target Lebanon's Resistance while allowing the “Israeli” side to supervise their implementation, arguing that the agreement undermines one of Lebanon's principal sources of strength.

The Hezbollah Secretary-General maintained that rejection of the Framework Agreement extends beyond Hezbollah and its allies, stating that figures from within the authorities' own political camp have also described it as a humiliating agreement that would ultimately lead to political failure.

Calling on Lebanese officials to abandon the agreement, Sheikh Qassem urged them to reject what he described as a document that serves only “Israel's” interests and has divided the Lebanese people. He argued that history would remember leaders more favorably if they chose national unity over political concessions.

Sheikh Qassem asserted that none of the Framework Agreement's provisions would ultimately be implemented, insisting that the only acceptable negotiating format remains indirect negotiations.

Addressing President of the Republic Joseph Aoun's calls for solutions, Sheikh Qassem said Hezbollah supports indirect negotiations that would allow Lebanese authorities to carefully examine proposals with experts, consult the relevant parties, formulate unified positions, and evaluate responses before making decisions.

He cited Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's experience during negotiations that produced the November 27 ceasefire arrangement, saying that despite “Israel's” later violations, the negotiations themselves followed a proper diplomatic process. He also pointed to the negotiations between Iran and the United States, noting that drafting their understanding required more than forty days, questioning why Lebanon was being pressured into rapid decisions.

Reaffirming Hezbollah's position, Sheikh Qassem stressed that the movement would neither be drawn into internal sedition nor accept any infringement upon its rights, pledging to continue defending Lebanon's sovereignty.

His Eminence reiterated that the only acceptable solution remains a complete “Israeli” withdrawal in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River, together with Hezbollah's repeatedly stated conditions: complete withdrawal, deployment of the Lebanese Army to the international border, an end to all “Israeli” aggression by air, land, and sea, the release of prisoners, reconstruction, and the return of displaced residents to every part of their villages.

Concluding his address, Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah's commitment to the path established through the Iranian-American understandings while emphasizing that the Resistance will remain active on the ground and will not submit. He vowed that the “Israeli” occupation would never achieve stability in Lebanon and pledged that Hezbollah would continue working toward the liberation of all occupied Lebanese territory.

Sheikh Qassem closed his speech by praying for God's mercy upon the martyred Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, his family, all those who loved him, and all the martyrs, saying their sacrifice would continue to inspire future generations.