US Strikes Iran as Tehran Prepares Missile, Drone Response

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has carried out fresh strikes against Iran, escalating its military aggression against the Islamic Republic as explosions were reported in several areas of southern Iran while Tehran prepared a missile and drone response targeting US military bases.

The US military said its forces had begun carrying out additional strikes against Iran, while US Central Command claimed that Tehran was responsible for what it described as the latest “unjustified aggression” against commercial vessels and civilian crews in the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington’s allegations came as the fragile ceasefire framework continued to unravel under renewed US military and economic pressure.

Iranian media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas and Sirik following the US attack, with Mehr saying Iranian air defenses were engaging hostile targets near Bandar Abbas.

Multiple explosions were reported in Chabahar and Konarak, with IRNA saying around 10 blasts were heard in the two southern cities.

Nour News, citing an informed source, later said the US aggression on Bushehr caused no damage to the nuclear power plant, countering any suggestion that the strike had affected Iran’s nuclear energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Iranian state television also reported that shrapnel from US projectiles hit Imam Ali Hospital in Chabahar, southern Iran, underscoring the civilian risks of Washington’s expanded strikes.

The latest US escalation followed earlier strikes that Washington claimed targeted more than 80 military sites to weaken Iran's capabilities around the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran condemned the attacks as blatant aggression and vowed a "crushing response," warning it would not allow US interference in the strategic waterway.

Nour News, citing a military source, reported that Iranian missile and drone forces were set to launch large-scale strikes on US military bases, warning the response would be "painful" and leave the aggressor "regretting it."

The escalation also came after Washington revoked a temporary license allowing Iran to sell oil, further increasing pressure on Tehran after Reuters reported three tankers were struck in the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Iran insists security in the strategic waterway should be managed by regional states, warning it will respond if US aggression continues, as President Donald Trump threatened further attacks.