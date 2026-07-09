Iran Retaliates Against US Aggression, Gulf Explosions Reported

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has launched its response to the latest United States aggression, with Fars News Agency reporting that ballistic missiles targeted US-linked sites in Qatar and Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Mehr News Agency reported explosions near the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, while Tasnim said powerful blasts also struck US military bases in Kuwait.

Iranian media also reported the activation of sirens at Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti Airbase, where US forces are stationed.

Around an hour after the initial attacks were reported, Fars News Agency reported that multiple explosions had been heard again at US military bases in Kuwait.

The developments followed Iranian officials' repeated warnings that US attacks against Iran would be met with a decisive response.

The Iranian operation came after the US launched a new wave of attacks against Iran, targeting multiple locations across the country.

According to reports, the latest US aggression was the largest against Iran since the signing of the memorandum of understanding [MoU], and the heaviest strikes targeted Chabahar Port in southern Iran.

US strikes reportedly hit Chabahar Port and other areas in Iran, with shrapnel reportedly striking Imam Ali Hospital. Following Iran’s response, Kuwait activated air defenses, Bahrain sounded sirens, and Qatar raised its security alert.

A US official said the Iran ceasefire has "temporarily ceased" as Washington resumed military aggression and warned further strikes remain possible. President Donald Trump declared the understanding with Tehran "over" while saying talks could continue, as Iran vowed a wider response to any further aggression.