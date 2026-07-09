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Araghchi Hails Iraq’s Hosting of Imam Khamenei Funeral Procession
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi thanked Iraq, its government, people, and religious authorities for their reception of Martyr Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s body and the solemn funeral ceremonies held in his honor.
Araghchi said the ties between Iran and Iraq are not simply a matter of shared borders or neighborly courtesy, but are grounded in a long common history, shared values, and an intertwined future.
"Iraq is a land of generosity and authenticity, and we thank it for standing by us," he said.
Iraqi mourners arrived in Najaf before sunrise on Wednesday, with millions gathering by midday for the funeral procession, filling the streets in a display of grief and solidarity during a major stop in Iraq.
The Popular Mobilization Forces estimated the crowds at more than 2.3 million in Najaf and over 4 million in Karbala during the funeral procession.
Iraqi tribes welcomed the body of Martyr Sayyed Ali Khamenei and other martyrs with traditional chants upon their arrival at the "Hussein Road," the main route between Najaf and Karbala.
Martyr Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s body arrived in Najaf on Tuesday evening, accompanied by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with Iraqi and foreign officials attending the reception. Iraqi analysts said the massive turnout reflected the deep ties between Iran and Iraq.
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