Qalibaf Warns US: “Strike Iran, Pay The Price”

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned the United States that any further attacks on Iran would be met with retaliation.

In a post on X, Qalibaf said the US has yet to understand that "bullying and reneging on commitments are no longer without consequences."

"Let me be clear: if you strike, you will be struck back," Qalibaf wrote, adding that continued pressure against Iran would only deepen the crisis.

He also addressed tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the strategic waterway "will only be opened through Iranian arrangements, not through American threats."

Qalibaf's remarks came after Iran began its response to the latest US aggression, with Iran's Fars News Agency reporting that a ballistic missile campaign targeted US-linked sites in Qatar and Bahrain.

Mehr News Agency reported that loud explosions were heard near the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, while Tasnim News Agency reported that powerful blasts shook US military bases in Kuwait.

Iranian media also reported the activation of sirens at Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, where US forces are stationed. Around an hour after the initial reports, Fars News Agency reported that multiple explosions were heard again at US military bases in Kuwait, while direct impacts were reported again in at the Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain.

The developments followed repeated warnings from Iranian officials that US attacks on Iran would be met with a decisive response.

US strikes reportedly targeted multiple locations in Iran, including Chabahar Port, civilian infrastructure, and areas such as Bushehr, Sirik, Jask, and Abu Musa Island. Following Iran’s response, Kuwait activated air defenses, Bahrain sounded sirens, and Qatar raised its security alert.

The escalation came after a US official said the Iran ceasefire has "temporarily ceased" amid renewed operations, warning further strikes remain possible.

Meanwhile, president Donald Trump declared the understanding with Tehran "over" while saying talks could continue, as Iran vowed a wider response to any attack.