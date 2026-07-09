IRG: First Phase of Retaliation Targets US Bases in Gulf

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] said its naval and aerospace units launched a coordinated missile and drone operation against key facilities and infrastructure at US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

In a statement issued by the IRG Public Relations Office, the force said the operation marked the first stage of its response to US aggression, targeting US bases in Kuwait, including Arifjan and Ali al-Salem, as well as Juffair and Sheikh Isa facilities in Bahrain.

The IRG warned that if US aggression continues; its responses would expand to other American bases across the region.

It further noted that its operation followed a new wave of US attacks on Iran, which targeted Chabahar Port, civilian infrastructure, and locations including Bushehr, Sirik, Jask, Abu Musa Island, and transport routes.

In its statement it also denounced Washington of targeting bridges in eastern provinces to disrupt the funeral ceremonies for Iran’s martyred leader.

The IRG said the operation against US facilities marked the first stage of Iran’s response, hours after US attacks.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported explosions near US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as sirens at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base.

Notably, the IRG operation reportedly followed repeated Iranian warnings of retaliation, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warning that US attacks would draw a response and that the Strait of Hormuz would remain under Iranian arrangements. Whereas, a US official said the Iran ceasefire had "temporarily ceased" amid renewed operations.