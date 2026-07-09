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Iran: “Trump’s Push For Higher Oil Prices is Welcome”

Iran: “Trump’s Push For Higher Oil Prices is Welcome”
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By Staff, Agencies

An Iranian security source said Tehran would respond immediately and on a broader scale to any further US attacks, stressing that its position had already been conveyed before the latest escalation.

"If US President Donald Trump wants higher oil prices, we welcome that," the source said, stressing the impact of US aggression on global energy markets.

The source stressed that Iran had previously warned that any aggression against the country would face an immediate and wider response.

The remarks came after the largest US attacks on Iran since the signing of the MoU, targeting Chabahar Port and other locations. Iran launched the first stage of its response with reported strikes on US-linked sites in the Gulf, while the IRG confirmed targeting US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain as Washington declared the ceasefire "temporarily ceased."

Iran strait of hormuz gulf war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates OilPrices

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Last Update: 09-07-2026 Hour: 12:49 Beirut Timing

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