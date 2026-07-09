- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Baghaei: NATO Exposed Europe’s “Willful Complicity” in Iran War
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said NATO chief Mark Rutte’s repeated acknowledgments of Europe’s “willful complicity” in the US-"Israeli" war against Iran confirmed that Europe was not impartial during the aggression.
In a post on X, Baghaei reiterated that European countries that had provided their territories, military bases, and infrastructure to support the attacks could not avoid responsibility for an "unprovoked aggression" and its consequences.
Baghaei also criticized Rutte's public remarks, accusing the NATO chief of "self-congratulation" for supporting an illegal war.
He further stressed that Rutte's statements reflected "the servile mindset of a fawning courtier," arguing that flattery toward Washington could neither enhance NATO's effectiveness nor restore "the flatterer's own self-respect and personal integrity."
Several European countries provided military and logistical support during the US-"Israeli" war against Iran, despite earlier claims that the war was not theirs to fight. The UK allowed the use of its Cyprus and Gulf bases, while Italy provided logistical and technical assistance.
NATO chief Mark Rutte said thousands of US aircraft operated from European bases during the war, while Germany, France, and others moved to deploy military assets in the Strait of Hormuz amid concerns over energy supplies.
Comments
- Related News