Hamas in Egypt for New Gaza Truce Push

By Staff, Agencies

A Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Egypt for talks with mediators aimed at consolidating the ceasefire and moving toward the second phase of the agreement, Hamas Political Bureau media adviser Taher el-Nounou said on Wednesday.

El-Nounou said the movement is stressing the need to increase humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip, complete the implementation of the first phase of the agreement, and expedite the deployment of the nationally agreed committee tasked with administering the Strip, particularly following the resignation of the Gaza administration committee two days ago.

He added that national and governmental preparations in Gaza have been completed to facilitate the implementation of the arrangements and ensure a smooth handover process.

The Hamas negotiating delegation returned to Cairo less than two days after departing the Egyptian capital, following several days of negotiations last week, suggesting that mediation efforts have intensified during the current round of talks.

For its part, Hamas reaffirmed on Monday its full commitment to implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement in all its provisions, pledging to continue abiding by its terms until the administration of the Strip is fully transferred to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas said the decision by Gaza's governmental authorities to dissolve the Government Emergency Committee, along with the resignation of its head and Acting Head of Government Follow-up, Mohammad Abdel Khaleq al-Farra, forms part of the administrative and legal preparations required to transfer governing responsibilities to the national committee.

The movement described the step as a responsible measure aimed at completing arrangements for the implementation of the agreement and facilitating the transition of administrative duties.

Hamas also called on mediators and guarantor states to intervene urgently and pressure the "Israeli" occupation to halt attempts to obstruct the agreement and allow the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to enter the Strip and begin carrying out its duties without delay.