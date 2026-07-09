AP-NORC Poll: US Jews Prefer Mamdani Over Netanyahu

By Staff, Agencies

A new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll revealed widening divides among American Jews over “Israel’s” war on Gaza, United States backing for the "Israeli" occupation, Palestinian statehood, and Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership.

The survey, released this week and conducted between June 11 and June 17, found that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is viewed more favorably among Jewish adults in the US than Netanyahu.

According to the poll, 44% of US Jewish respondents said they viewed Mamdani very or somewhat favorably, compared with only 32% who said the same of Netanyahu. By contrast, 39% viewed Mamdani unfavorably, while Netanyahu’s unfavorable rating stood at 59%.

The findings complicate the long-standing portrayal of American Jewish opinion as uniformly aligned with the "Israeli" occupation entity.

While many Jewish adults still describe “Israeli” entity as personally important to them, the poll shows growing discomfort with Netanyahu, Washington’s unconditional support for the occupation, and the ongoing war on Gaza.

The poll was conducted among 3,040 US adults overall, including an oversample of 1,022 Jewish adults, allowing AP-NORC to examine divisions within the Jewish community more closely.

The survey also found broad opposition to US President Donald Trump among Jewish respondents, with 70% viewing him unfavorably. Most also disapproved of his handling of the economy, immigration, Iran, and, by a smaller majority, "Israel".

Moreover, the poll revealed divisions over Gaza, with 30% of US Jewish adults saying "Israel" has committed genocide, while 49% disagreed. Although 73% supported "Israel's" initial response to October 7, only 42% said its ongoing war on Gaza remains justified, pointing to declining support for the prolonged war.

The poll found sharp divides by religion and age. Religious Jews were far more likely than secular Jews to support "Israel's" war on Gaza and reject that it has committed genocide, while younger Jewish adults were more likely than older respondents to say "Israel" has committed genocide.

The poll furthermore showed divided views on Palestinian statehood, with 33% supporting an independent Palestinian state and 36% opposed. It also found many respondents were secular or only loosely affiliated with religious denominations.