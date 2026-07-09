Iran Army Launches Drone Strikes on US Military Bases in Response to American Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army has launched a new wave of retaliatory strikes against US military installations in several regional countries following deadly American strikes on Iranian territory, which violated the war-ending agreement reached between the two sides.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Army’s Public Relations Department announced that it had launched a large-scale barrage of various kamikaze drones targeting a Patriot missile system in Kuwait, an early-warning satellite antenna in Qatar, and fuel depots belonging to the US military in Bahrain.

The statement said the operation was carried out shortly before its announcement in direct response to what it described as the United States’ recent aggression.

“Acting with authority under the directives of the Leader and Commander-in-Chief [Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei], the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will under no circumstances allow the realization of the objectives and aspirations of the imprudent US president, and will defend the lofty causes of the Islamic Revolution until final victory,” the statement said.

Over the past two days, US aircraft have conducted extensive strikes against multiple locations across five Iranian provinces, targeting civilian infrastructure.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry, the attacks martyred at least 14 people and injured 78 others.

The United States and the “Israeli” entity launched what Iran describes as an illegal war of aggression against the country on February 28 with the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military commanders. Iranian officials say nearly 3,500 people were killed during the conflict, while Gulf Arab countries provided assistance to the adversaries during the military campaign.

Forty days later, on April 8, the United States and “Israeli” entity accepted a ceasefire after Iran’s sustained resistance, retaliatory military operations, and what Tehran described as its decisive control over the Strait of Hormuz.

On July 17, Tehran and Washington signed a Pakistan-mediated Memorandum of Understanding [MoU], committing both sides to a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts and to continue negotiations toward a final agreement within the following 60 days.