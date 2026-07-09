Mashhad Bids Final Farewell for Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei

By Staff, Agencies

The pure body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, arrived in the holy city of Mashhad on Thursday for burial, concluding six days of official mourning and funeral ceremonies that drew millions of mourners across Iran and Iraq.

The body was flown to Mashhad from Iraq, where massive funeral processions were held in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala. Senior Iranian officials received the coffin upon its arrival at Mashhad Airport as thousands of mourners gathered across the city carrying red flags in preparation for the final farewell.

According to Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, head of the office of the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei had requested in his will to be buried in Mashhad, home to the holy shrine of Imam Reza.

Mashhad Governor Hassan Hosseini said authorities expected around 15 million mourners to participate in the funeral ceremonies, making it one of the largest public gatherings in Iran's history.

Organizers postponed the start of the official funeral procession from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time after the arrival of the coffin from Iraq was delayed due to the scale of the farewell ceremonies held there and the long journey of more than 1,500 kilometers to Mashhad.

According to the committee overseeing the burial ceremonies, the funeral procession will begin from Imam Reza Street and proceed toward the holy shrine of Imam Reza, where Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei will be laid to rest.

On the eve of the burial, thousands of mourners filled the streets of Mashhad carrying Iranian flags and chanting slogans, while mourning banners were displayed throughout the city, including at the airport and metro stations, ahead of the final funeral ceremony.