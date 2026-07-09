US Strikes Kill 14 in Iran Despite Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that 14 people were martyred and 78 others wounded in a series of US airstrikes targeting five provinces over the past two days, despite the ceasefire and Memorandum of Understanding remaining in effect.

Hossein Kermanpour, head of the Public Relations Center at Iran's Ministry of Health, said the United States carried out attacks across five Iranian provinces on Wednesday and Thursday during the ceasefire period.

According to Kermanpour, the strikes have so far resulted in the martyrdom of 14 people and the injury of 78 others, with 47 of the wounded remaining hospitalized and receiving treatment for injuries sustained in what he described as US aggression.

The Iranian Health Ministry said the attacks constituted a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement currently in force.

Iranian officials described the latest wave of US strikes as the largest since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, with the most intense attacks targeting Chabahar Port in southeastern Iran.

According to Iranian reports, US strikes hit civilian infrastructure in Chabahar, including two maritime piers and a navigation control tower. Shrapnel from the attacks also struck Imam Ali Hospital in the city.

Additional attacks were reported in Bushehr Province, Sirik, Jask, Abu Musa Island, and transport infrastructure in northern Iran.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said the US strikes also targeted two bridges in eastern Iran leading toward Mashhad, accusing Washington of attempting to overshadow the funeral procession and burial ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.