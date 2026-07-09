“Israeli” Media Warns Netanyahu Faces Strategic, Political Failure

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” media outlets on Thursday warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing mounting political and strategic setbacks, arguing that his continued leadership is pushing the occupation toward deeper crises while eroding public confidence.

According to "Zman Yisrael," Netanyahu should “listen to the lessons of history and halt the deterioration before reaching the abyss,” asserting that any serious and impartial investigation into recent events would likely force his immediate withdrawal from public life.

The outlet also highlighted growing concerns over the long-term sustainability of the occupation, noting efforts by the governing coalition to entrench its policies through legislation.

It cited an annual survey indicating that 73% of workers in occupied Palestine are considering relocating abroad for employment and residence.

Separately, "Maariv" said Netanyahu's current term was expected to mark a political recovery but has instead been characterized by a succession of failures. The newspaper added that the prime minister is increasingly aware that the end of his rule is approaching.

The reports come as “Israel” continues to face challenges across multiple fronts, including Iran, Gaza, and Lebanon, with Netanyahu facing accusations of prolonging conflicts in an effort to preserve his political position despite mounting military, political, and economic costs.

According to “Israeli” officials and security analysts, the outcome of the war against Iran is increasingly being viewed as a “total strategic failure,” particularly as US-Iran negotiations have shifted away from Tehran's nuclear program toward maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Israeli” assessments reportedly conclude that Washington's inability to secure the agreement it initially sought with Tehran reflects broader strategic miscalculations made during and after the military escalation.

Officials also believe the conflict has ultimately weakened “Israel's” strategic position.

A senior “Israeli” diplomatic source said the conflict's focus had fundamentally changed, stating, “What began as a war over Iran's nuclear program, ballistic missiles and terrorism has turned into a campaign to secure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.”

The source added that, from “Israel's” perspective, “this is a strategic failure, and it complicates the other fronts as well,” particularly Lebanon, where a ceasefire remains in effect under the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding.