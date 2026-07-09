EU Lawmakers Seek FIFA Probe Over Balogun Suspension Decision

By Staff, Agencies

Dozens of members of the European Parliament have backed calls for an investigation into FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the decision to lift US striker Folarin Balogun's suspension following his red card during the FIFA World Cup.

Balogun was sent off during the United States' victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1, a dismissal that would normally have ruled him out of the team's following match.

However, FIFA lifted the suspension on Monday, allowing the 25-year-old forward to play after US President Donald Trump reportedly intervened with Infantino.

European Parliament members Barry Andrews, Lara Wolters, and Niels Fuglsang criticized FIFA's decision, arguing that altering red card suspension rules during an ongoing tournament undermines the principles of fairness and transparency in football.

In a joint statement, the lawmakers described the move as “a disgrace and a perversion of justice,” accusing FIFA of once again yielding to pressure from the Trump administration.

The three lawmakers said that 35 members of the European Parliament have signed a letter calling for action over the decision.

The lawmakers are urging national football associations across the European Union to request that the FIFA Ethics Committee investigate Infantino and determine whether political pressure from the Trump administration influenced the decision to lift Balogun's suspension.

They also called for an examination of what they described as other possible breaches of FIFA's political neutrality, including the organization's decision to award Trump the FIFA Peace Prize.

According to the lawmakers, the controversy raises broader concerns about political influence over international football, arguing that the integrity of the sport depends on impartial and transparent application of its rules.

FIFA has maintained that the decision to lift Balogun's suspension was made independently by its disciplinary committee and denied that it was influenced by any external political pressure.