Iran Summons British Ambassador Over UK Accusations

By Staff, Agencies

Iran summoned the British ambassador on Thursday after London accused the Islamic Republic of involvement in the 2024 stabbing of an Iran International staff member in the United Kingdom, rejecting the allegations as “groundless,” “false,” and politically motivated.

Iran's Foreign Ministry delivered an official protest note to the British envoy, condemning what it described as Britain's attempts to level unfounded accusations against Tehran and create a hostile political atmosphere toward the Islamic Republic.

The diplomatic protest followed Britain's decision to summon Iran's chargé d'affaires in London after two Romanian nationals were convicted over the stabbing of Iran International employee Pouria Zeraati.

Tehran rejected British claims linking the attack to Iranian state institutions, insisting that the accusations lack evidence and are politically motivated.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also dismissed allegations regarding purported Iranian security activities in the United Kingdom, describing them as unacceptable and lacking credibility. It argued that London's statements were intended to divert attention from Britain's own policies toward Iran.

British authorities summoned Iran's chargé d'affaires after George Stana and Nandito Badea were sentenced to 12 and eight years in prison, respectively, for their roles in the March 2024 stabbing of Zeraati near his home in southwest London.

British prosecutors alleged that the two Romanian nationals acted on behalf of Iranian authorities. Although both defendants denied charges of wounding with intent, they were convicted by London's Woolwich Crown Court.

The British Foreign Office said the court concluded that the attack had been carried out “in the interests of, and on behalf of, the Iranian state.”

Iran has consistently denied the allegations, with the Iranian Embassy in London describing the accusations as “unfounded, politically motivated, and hostile.”