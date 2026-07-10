Araghchi Warns US Against Regional Military Action

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday condemned the recent US strikes on Iran, warning Washington against further military escalation during a series of high-level phone calls with regional officials to discuss the latest developments.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi spoke by phone with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir.

The discussions focused on the regional situation and efforts to preserve the ceasefire following the recent US aggression against Iran and Tehran's subsequent military response targeting US strategic bases in the Gulf.

Araghchi's diplomatic outreach came after Iran warned that any new US aggression would be met with a broader response.

Earlier, the Iranian Army announced that it had carried out a series of concentrated strikes using drones and loitering munitions against vital infrastructure, air defense systems, and strategic US military sites in Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, in retaliation for the US attacks.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] also said it had targeted infrastructure and military facilities at four US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, including Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, as well as Al Juffair and Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

The IRG warned that any further aggression would lead to an expansion of its military operations to include additional US bases across the region.

In the second phase of its response, the IRG announced it had destroyed Washington's command-and-control center in West Asia and targeted Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan with 10 ballistic missiles.

Separately, footage circulated showing the reported downing of a US MQ-9 drone over the city of Khormuj in Iran's Bushehr province following the US attacks.

The escalation between Iran and the United States has also affected activity through the Strait of Hormuz, with the IRG Navy warning against foreign interference in the strategic waterway.

The IRG Navy stated that “foreign powers have no stake in this land or in the Strait of Hormuz,” warning that “the US military's adventurism and interference in determining shipping routes will cause serious disruption to the process of reopening the strait.”

The Navy also warned that continued US military interference could disrupt the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as shipping traffic through the strategic waterway declined sharply amid escalating tensions.

Tehran also vowed an immediate and broader response to any further US attacks, while maritime activity slowed after recent tanker attacks and heightened regional security concerns.