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Pakistan, Qatar Push US-Iran Talks

Pakistan, Qatar Push US-Iran Talks
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By Staff, Agencies

Pakistan and Qatar are seeking to revive United States-Iran negotiations following recent aggression, CNN reported Thursday, citing regional sources.

The mediation push coincides with a wave of Iranian diplomatic outreach.

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the renewed US attacks while holding calls with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, focused on preserving the ceasefire in the wake of the US escalation and Iran's response.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry had called on Wednesday for Washington and Tehran to exercise restraint and uphold their commitments under the Memorandum of Understanding [MoU], which Islamabad and Doha helped broker as key mediators in mid-June.

The push for renewed talks follows Trump’s declaration that the ceasefire with Iran was void, after which US forces launched a major wave of strikes. Iran responded by targeting US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, warning of further action if the escalation continued.

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Last Update: 10-07-2026 Hour: 11:35 Beirut Timing

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