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Flight Data: US Military Aircraft Detected Over Gulf

Flight Data: US Military Aircraft Detected Over Gulf
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By Staff, Agencies

US Air Force aircraft have been detected over the Gulf region and nearby areas amid renewed United States-Iran tensions, according to flight-tracking data analyzed by Russia’s RIA Novosti.

The data shows at least five tanker aircraft currently in the air: three Boeing KC-135R Stratotankers and two Boeing KC-46A Pegasus tankers. At least one Boeing E-3B Sentry, an airborne early warning and control aircraft, was also spotted in the region.

The surge in US warplanes over the Gulf follows local media reports of explosions heard Thursday night in Bushehr, Ahvaz, Konarak, and Kharg.

In Ahvaz, four blasts were reportedly heard, though the city's fire department later clarified that the sound came from a gas leak in a two-story residential building in the Hasirabad area, not from an attack.

Iranian state television further clarified that, as of the time of reporting, no explosions had been recorded in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, Sirik, or Jask.

However, Iran's IRNA news agency cited an official as saying a military site on the outskirts of Bushehr was hit by a hostile shell.

Separately, the governor of Konarak said the Iranian Navy's military area in the city was targeted by enemy fighter jets in two separate stages during the evening, adding that rescue and security forces had reached the scene and an investigation into the scope of the attack was underway.

IRNA cited an official confirming that a naval site in Konarak had come under attack in two phases.

According to Axios and Al Arabiya claims, the US did not carry out any attacks on Iranian territory yesterday.

The reported incidents follow two nights of sharp military escalation near the Strait of Hormuz. Wednesday overnight, US Central Command alleged that it bombed approximately 90 Iranian military targets. Iran retaliated by striking US command centers in the Gulf as well as US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan.

US President Donald Trump had declared on Wednesday that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer in effect.

Iran gulf warplanes us air force war on iran UnitedStates

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