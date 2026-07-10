Trump Applies International Law Selectively Over Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Foreign Policy in Focus [FPIF] argued that the Trump administration is applying an “imperial” interpretation of international law in efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Washington of selectively enforcing legal norms.

In its analysis, the organization said the administration has portrayed the Strait of Hormuz as an international waterway that must remain open to navigation in response to Iran's efforts to impose transit fees on vessels passing through the strategic chokepoint.

At the same time, the report argued that Washington expects other states to follow international rules as interpreted by the US, despite repeated dismissals by senior officials of the concept of a rules-based international order.

Furthermore, the analysis cited President Donald Trump’s warning that Iran could cease to exist if Washington escalated military action, presenting the statement as evidence of a coercive approach toward Tehran.

More broadly, FPIF argued that the second Trump administration has consistently relied on military force in international affairs, citing US actions in Venezuela, Iran, and support for the "Israeli" war on Gaza as examples of what it characterized as violations of international law.

According to the report, Washington's reliance on coercive policies has nevertheless encountered limits in Iran following the US-backed "Israeli" aggression earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the analysis said that Iran's continued influence over the Strait of Hormuz has complicated oil and natural gas exports from US allies in West Asia, contributing to higher energy prices and supply shortages, particularly in Asia.

The report added that Washington failed to restore the pre-war status quo in Hormuz, while selectively invoking international law against Iran despite not ratifying UNCLOS and challenging its provisions elsewhere.

Separately, an Iranian security source warned that Tehran would respond broadly to any further US attacks, saying Washington should expect higher oil prices if aggression continues.

The escalation follows the latest US strikes on Iran, described as the largest since the MoU, which targeted areas including Chabahar Port and other locations as Washington declared the ceasefire “over” while leaving talks open.