2026 Midterms: Trump Removes Remaining Election Commissioners

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump on Thursday ousted the remaining members of the Election Assistance Commission [EAC], the independent federal agency supporting election officials nationwide, months before the 2026 midterm elections.

The White House confirmed that the commission's three remaining members were removed on Thursday.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Republican Commissioner Christy McCormick resigned, while Democratic Commissioners Thomas Hicks and Benjamin Hovland were dismissed through an email from the White House Presidential Personnel Office. The commission's fourth member had already departed in April.

In the termination notice, reviewed by Reuters, the White House stated: "On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as Commissioner of the Election Assistance Commission is terminated, effective immediately. Thank you for your service".

Meanwhile the White House said the EAC dismissals were within presidential authority following a Supreme Court ruling and part of efforts to strengthen election security ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Established under the Help America Vote Act, the EAC oversees election administration resources, voting system certification, and voter registration tools. Its future remains uncertain as the administration has not outlined plans to replace the ousted commissioners.

The move came as Trump pushes changes to vote-by-mail rules ahead of the 2026 midterms and continues claims about the 2020 election. Democratic Senator Mark Warner warned the move raises concerns over political interference in election institutions.