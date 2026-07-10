DPRK Announces Expansion of Nuclear Forces

By Staff, Agencies

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) announced plans on Friday to expand its nuclear forces in both size and capability, as leader Kim Jong Un called for further strengthening the country's military during a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the decision followed an expanded meeting of the commission on Thursday, during which Kim outlined measures aimed at enhancing the DPRK's defense capabilities and modernizing its military infrastructure.

Kim said the country's security and what he described as “true peace” can only be guaranteed through the development of a powerful military capable of confronting all threats.

The DPRK leader reiterated that strengthening national defense remains a central priority, with continued military modernization forming a key component of Pyongyang's security strategy.

According to KCNA, the Central Military Commission approved plans to expand and reinforce the country's nuclear forces while upgrading the technical infrastructure supporting its combat systems.

The measures include modernizing military equipment, improving operational capabilities, renewing combat systems, and strengthening the overall structure of the DPRK's armed forces.

The meeting also reviewed plans to standardize military bases nationwide and modernize their facilities as part of broader efforts to enhance military readiness and improve the country's ability to respond to security challenges.