Russia Says It Foiled Ukrainian Drone Plot Against Military Air Base

By Staff, Agencies

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday that it had thwarted what it described as a Ukrainian-planned drone attack targeting the Rostov-Tsentralny military air base in the southern Rostov region.

According to the FSB, the planned operation involved bombing the air base with drones in an attempt to damage military infrastructure, aircraft, and personnel.

In a statement, the agency said it had identified a Russian citizen who was allegedly recruited by Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) to carry out the attack in exchange for financial compensation.

The FSB said Ukrainian intelligence planned to use the individual to conduct what it described as a sabotage and terrorist operation, promising payment after the bombing of the Rostov-Tsentralny military air base.

Russian authorities stated that the attack was intended to employ 13 first-person view (FPV) drones equipped with artificial intelligence technology.

According to the FSB, the drones were intended to destroy military infrastructure, damage aircraft stationed at the base, and target military personnel.

The security service said the suspected perpetrator voluntarily contacted the FSB before the operation was carried out, allowing authorities to prevent the attack.

The FSB added that investigations remain ongoing to determine all the circumstances surrounding the alleged plot and to identify everyone involved in its preparation.

The announcement came one day after the FSB said it had prevented what it described as an unprecedented series of drone attacks allegedly planned by Ukrainian intelligence services and their Western supporters against multiple locations across Russia.