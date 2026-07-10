Deadly Wildfire Kills 12 in Southern Spain

By Staff, Agencies

A wildfire in Spain's southern province of Almeria has killed 12 people and injured at least six others, as emergency crews continued efforts to contain the blaze amid an intense heatwave affecting large parts of the country.

Regional authorities said around 150 firefighters were deployed after the fire broke out near Los Gallardos and spread rapidly through dry vegetation under extreme weather conditions.

The Andalusian regional government confirmed that the death toll had risen to 12 after six additional victims were recovered.

According to authorities, all fatalities occurred in the nearby hamlet of Bedar.

At least six other people were injured in the fire. A woman suffering from burns and another person affected by smoke inhalation were transferred to hospital, while four others received treatment at the scene for minor burns and respiratory problems caused by heavy smoke.

The cause of the wildfire has not yet been officially determined.

Witnesses told authorities the blaze may have started after a power line collapsed onto dry vegetation before rapidly spreading through the surrounding woodland.

As the fire advanced, authorities ordered road closures and evacuations, with around 50 residents temporarily accommodated at a local cultural center.

Spain's Military Emergency Unit was expected to join firefighting operations as authorities sought to bring the blaze under control.

Andalusian regional president Juanma Moreno expressed condolences to the families of the victims, describing the wildfire as "a tragedy" and extending support to the communities affected by the disaster.