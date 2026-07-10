Iran Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Pakistan

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Friday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, expressing condolences to the victims' families and reaffirming Tehran's support for regional cooperation against terrorism.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the attack in the city of Khuzdar, which killed and injured numerous civilians, extending the Islamic Republic's sympathies to the Pakistani government and people.

Baghaei reiterated Iran's firm opposition to all forms of terrorism and extremism, stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination among regional countries to combat terrorist threats.

He called for greater joint efforts to identify, prosecute, and punish those responsible for planning, financing, supporting, and carrying out terrorist attacks.

According to the Pakistani military, nearly 40 people have been killed in a series of attacks across Balochistan this week.

On Monday, dozens of militants attacked a security post guarding the Mangi Dam project in Ziarat district, killing nine police officers and abducting 18 others, who were later found dead.

Two days later, militants ambushed a military vehicle on a highway in Balochistan, killing 11 soldiers.

Pakistan has faced a long-running separatist insurgency in Balochistan, the country's largest but least populated province, which borders both Iran and Afghanistan.

Pakistani authorities have attributed many of the attacks in the region to the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the banned Balochistan Liberation Army, both of which have targeted security forces, infrastructure projects, and foreign investments in the resource-rich province.