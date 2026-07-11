Qalibaf: Iran Defeated US, NATO, ’Israeli’ Entity

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Friday that the United States, the "Israeli" occupation, and NATO had failed to bring Iran to its knees, stressing that any future confrontation would never end with the Islamic Republic's surrender.

Speaking during a meeting with Indonesian Speaker of People's Consultative Assembly Ahmad Muzani, Qalibaf said Iran has never sought war but remains committed to defending its sovereignty, adding that efforts to de-escalate do not come at the expense of military preparedness.

He stated that before the latest war, the US, the "Israeli" occupation, and NATO believed they could compel Iran to surrender within days, but "quickly realized that they would not achieve their objectives, and the whole world witnessed their failure against Iran."

Addressing negotiations with Washington, Qalibaf said he had made Iran's position clear during talks with the US vice president.

"I made it clear to the US vice president during the negotiations that we do not trust you at all," he said.

The Iranian parliament speaker stressed that Tehran has never stopped preparing to defend its territory and sovereignty, warning that "at any moment the Americans betray the understanding, we are ready for comprehensive defense."

Qalibaf added that ending the war remains a priority for countries around the world but insisted that "everyone must know that this conflict will never end with Iran's surrender."

His remarks came hours after Iran's Secretary of the National Security Council, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, warned that military attacks targeting the country's infrastructure "will be met with inevitable revenge" by the Iranian Armed Forces.

Earlier on Friday, Zolghadr stressed that the "Israeli" occupation "will not be safe" from the response of the Iranian Armed Forces. His remarks followed Iranian strikes on US military bases in the Gulf, which Tehran said were carried out in response to Washington's alleged violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said flights continue normally nationwide, with precautionary measures coordinated with military and security authorities to ensure passenger safety. It added that any delays or temporary cancellations were implemented solely for safety reasons.

