Araghchi to Hold Hormuz Talks in Oman

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will head to Oman on Saturday for an official visit leading a diplomatic delegation to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.

IRNA reported that Araghchi's discussions in Muscat will center on cooperation between the two countries and developments across the region, with particular emphasis on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The visit comes as Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that navigation in the Strait of Hormuz should be managed exclusively by the littoral states, namely Iran and Oman, while maintaining that any reopening of the strategic waterway would take place under arrangements determined by the two countries.

Ahead of his visit, Araghchi discussed regional developments with senior Omani, Turkish, and Pakistani officials, warning against US military adventurism.

The talks come after recent US attacks on Iran and escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf reaffirming that Tehran would not allow US interference in the strategic waterway.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran have continued, with a Qatari delegation arriving in Tehran for direct discussions with Iranian officials, according to a source familiar with the matter cited by Reuters.

The source said Doha is mediating between Tehran and Washington to implement their memorandum of understanding and resolve disputes, particularly over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Qatari visit follows reports by CNN that Qatar and Pakistan had intensified efforts to revive US-Iran negotiations following the latest wave of military escalation.

The diplomatic efforts follow renewed US attacks on Iran, which Tehran described as the largest military aggression since the June 17 memorandum of understanding. While US officials said the ceasefire had "at least temporarily" collapsed, Iran warned that any further aggression would prompt a broader response.