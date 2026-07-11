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“Israeli” Drone Strikes on S Lebanon Martyr One Civilian, Injure Others

“Israeli” Drone Strikes on S Lebanon Martyr One Civilian, Injure Others
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By Staff, Agencies

A series of “Israeli” drone strikes have hit southern Lebanon, martyring one person and wounding several others, as “Israeli” attacks continued across the region despite ongoing preparations for the implementation of a US-mediated framework agreement between Beirut and “Tel Aviv”.

The deadliest strike targeted a motorcycle on in Kfar Roummane in the Nabatieh district on Friday afternoon. A young man was martyred in the aerial raid, Lebanon’s official National News Agency said.

An “Israeli” drone also targeted a car in the same area, seriously wounding another young man, who was transferred to a hospital in the city of Sidon.

Earlier in the day, two people were injured in an “Israeli” drone strike on a van as they were collecting rubbish between Shoukin and Kfar Dajjal.

“Israeli” drones also targeted the outskirts of Nabatieh Al-Faouqa in southern Lebanon, including the Al-Hariq neighborhood near Kfartebnit village. There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Separately, the “Israeli” occupation carried out large-scale demolition operations inside the border village of Khiyam in the Marjayoun district. The surrounding area was rattled as successive explosions were heard overnight.

“Israeli” airstrikes and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon occur despite a framework agreement signed between Lebanese authority and “Israel” on June 26 under US mediation, which aims to end the offensive and secure “Israeli” withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

“Israeli” occupation forces continue to occupy regions in southern Lebanon, with some areas held for decades and others taken during the 2023-2024 war, while they have advanced over 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory in the most recent offensive.

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 11-07-2026 Hour: 01:42 Beirut Timing

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