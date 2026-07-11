“Israel” Bars Palestinian Mufti from Al-Aqsa Mosque after Abducting Him

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation has barred the Grand Mufti of Palestine from entering the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque for one week after abducting him, in the latest measure targeting Palestinian religious figures.

“Israeli” forces arrested Sheikh Muhammad Hussein on Friday, shortly after he delivered his sermon at Al-Aqsa Mosque, before releasing him with an order banning him from entering the mosque compound for one week, with the restriction subject to renewal.

The occupying entity said the measure was not being imposed on Hussein for the first time, describing it as part of repeated restrictions targeting the Palestinian religious leader.

According to Palestinian media, Hussein was arrested over the contents of his sermon, during which he prayed for Palestinians martyred by “Israel” and for the release of detainees.

These measures come amid escalating “Israeli” restrictions on Palestinian religious sites since the entity launched its genocidal assault on Gaza, martyring 73000 people and wounding more than 172000 others.

More than 1100 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank during that period, including at least 243 children, amid intensified military raids, settler violence, and expanding “Israeli” control, according to Palestinian officials and rights organizations.

“Israeli” occupation carried out 26 incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during June, the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs said.

The ministry added that in the same month, 4,212 “Israeli” settlers entered the mosque compound through the Mughrabi Gate under the protection of “Israeli” forces.

In June, Amnesty International denounced “Israel's” actions in the occupied West Bank, concluding that Palestinians were being subjected to a campaign of ethnic cleansing rather than isolated acts carried out by individual settlers or officials.