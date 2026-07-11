Algeria To Restore Mali Envoy As Ties Improve

By Staff, Agencies

Algeria said Friday it will return its ambassador to Mali, signaling a diplomatic thaw after more than a year of tensions following a border drone incident.

The Algerian Foreign Ministry said Kamel Retieb, who had served as ambassador to Mali before being recalled in April 2025, will resume his diplomatic duties in Bamako.

The dispute began after Algeria downed a Malian drone in April 2025 over alleged airspace violations, leading both sides to recall ambassadors and close airspace.

In parallel announcements, Algeria and Mali confirmed they had agreed to reopen their airspace, marking another step toward normalizing bilateral relations.

Mali said its ambassador would also return to Algiers and announced that its airspace would reopen to all civilian and military aircraft traveling to or from Algeria.

Algeria's Defense Ministry said the decision took effect on Friday and applies to all flights between Mali and international destinations transiting through Algerian airspace.

Relations between Algeria and Mali have worsened amid regional security challenges, including Mali's 2025 withdrawal from a peace deal with Tuareg groups brokered by Algeria, accusing Algiers of hostility.