Iraqi Resistance: Million-Strong Funeral Held For Imam Khamenei

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said Friday that millions of Iraqis made history by taking part in the funeral procession for martyred leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In a statement, the Resistance said the massive turnout demonstrated that the Iraqi people remain committed to the path of Resistance and will continue following the approach of confronting global arrogance.

From “the land of sanctities,” the group affirmed its steadfastness and adherence to the Resistance path, stressing that the forces of the Axis of Resistance remain united.

“Let the enemies know that the forces of the Axis of Truth are like one body, according to the jihadist frameworks laid out for us by our martyred leader,” the statement said.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq stressed that weapons had never been a tool for negotiation, adding that “through them we will move forward to break the chains of domination and curb the arrogant.”

It further emphasized that it would continue developing its military and security capabilities while increasing readiness to confront threats posed by its enemies.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi thanked Iraq for honoring Imam Khamenei's funeral, saying Iran-Iraq ties are rooted in shared history, values, and a common future.

"Iraq is a land of generosity and authenticity, and we thank it for standing by us," he said.

The cities of Holy Najaf and Karbala witnessed massive funeral gatherings for Imam Khamenei, with the Popular Mobilization Forces reporting over 2.3 million attendees in Najaf and more than 4 million in Karbala.