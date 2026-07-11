Fearing Assassination, Trump Threatens to Destroy Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has threatened to “destroy” Iran should its government attempt to assassinate him.

This comes as the US- “Israeli” aggression on Iran martyred dozens of senior Iranian officials and military commanders during their bombing campaign, including late leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, who was martyred in a targeted strike on his residence in Tehran on February 28.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

“Orders have already been given, and the US Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one-year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!” he added.

Iranian officials have made no public threats against Trump’s life. At the same time, people attending funeral processions for Imam Khamenei this week were filmed carrying placards reading “Kill Trump” and chanting calls for “revenge.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that “Israel” had warned the US about an alleged Iranian plot to kill Trump but provided no further details.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned Trump’s “derogatory language” and blamed the US for the renewed escalation. He accused Washington of violating the memorandum of understanding signed last month, saying, “there can only be mutual compliance.”