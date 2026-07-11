Iran’s Intelligence Ministry Praises Islamic World for Historic Funeral of Martyred Leader

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has praised the massive participation in the funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, describing the gatherings across Iran and Iraq as a renewed expression of commitment to the ideals of the Islamic nation and the Axis of Resistance.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry expressed its appreciation to the people of Iran and Iraq, senior religious authorities, friendly governments, and official delegations from across the Islamic world for their participation in the funeral ceremonies.

The ministry also thanked mourners from Lebanon, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kashmir, India, Bahrain and other countries, saying their presence represented a lasting symbol of solidarity with the Islamic nation.

“The historic funeral reflected the loyalty and awareness of the Islamic nation and renewed its commitment to the ideals of Islam,” the statement said.

The ministry commended the reception organized by Iraqi tribes and religious institutions during the funeral ceremonies, describing it as a reflection of the enduring ties between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples and a reaffirmation of the path of the resistance.

“We renew our covenant of blood and struggle with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and will remain at the forefront of the battle against the criminal United States and the child-killing Zionist regime,” the statement added.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred in a coordinated US-“Israeli” strike on Tehran at the outset of what Iran describes as a 40-day war of aggression against the country.

The multi-day funeral ceremonies began with massive farewell gatherings in Tehran on July 5 and 6, followed by funeral processions in Qom on July 7, Najaf and Karbala on July 8, and concluded in Mashhad on July 9, where the martyred Leader was laid to rest at the shrine of Imam Reza [AS].