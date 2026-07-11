Araghchi Warns US: No Deal Without Mutual Compliance

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US failed to meet its obligations under the memorandum of understanding, while Iran fulfilled its commitments and Washington violated the agreement's Paragraph 9.

In a social media post on X, Araghchi said the breach by the US Treasury Secretary followed other violations and missteps by the United States.

"There can only be mutual compliance," he stressed.

On his part, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei denied reports claiming that Tehran had requested direct negotiations with the United States, while revealing that Iran had agreed to receive the international mediator in the Iranian capital to discuss current issues.

Addressing US violations, Baghaei said Washington had blatantly breached the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two sides by launching military attacks on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to revoking the oil sanctions waiver and imposing new rounds of sanctions.

This comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that Washington had agreed to hold talks with Iran "at its request."

Meanwhile, Araghchi will visit Oman on Saturday for talks on bilateral ties, regional developments, and the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran says should be managed by Iran and Oman.

Against this backdrop, Iranian officials warned against US interference in the Strait of Hormuz, saying Tehran will continue managing navigation with Gulf states after recent US military actions and Iran's retaliatory strikes on US positions in the region.

In a related development, Qatar has stepped up mediation efforts, with a delegation visiting Tehran for talks on easing US-Iran tensions, addressing the Strait of Hormuz dispute, and reviving negotiations after renewed military escalation.