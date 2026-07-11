EU Divided Over West Bank Settlement Ban

By Staff, Agencies

The European Union is weighing trade restrictions on "Israeli" settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, though member states remain divided over the proposal and its legal basis.

Under the proposal, an options document circulated by the European Commission on Wednesday outlines several possible steps, including a complete or limited ban on settlement goods, higher customs duties, and a requirement for export licenses.

Meanwhile, EU foreign ministers are expected to examine the document during their meeting on Monday, although officials stressed that the paper does not amount to a formal legislative proposal.

The move follows a request by 20 member states for the Commission to clarify what trade measures could be taken against settlements, which are considered illegal under international law. The request was later reflected in the conclusions of the latest European Council summit.

Despite the lack of agreement, some governments have welcomed the fact that the issue is now formally under consideration.

"There is no consensus on this," an EU diplomat commented on condition of anonymity. "But we are already happy that it is there."

However, France and Sweden have publicly supported tighter restrictions on settlement trade, while Germany and the Czech Republic remain more reluctant, amid concerns over the impact on relations with "Israel".

Notably, Italy has emerged as a key player in the debate, with Rome signaling openness to exploring trade restrictions while continuing to assess the European Commission's proposal.

At the same time, EU member states remain divided over whether any settlement trade restrictions should be adopted as trade policy, requiring a qualified majority, or as foreign policy, which would require unanimous approval.

For now, no immediate EU proposal is expected, with further discussions likely in the coming months as member states weigh legal and political divisions over settlement trade restrictions ahead of the October "Israeli" elections.