Araghchi in Muscat: Hormuz on Top of Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Muscat at the head of a diplomatic delegation for talks with Omani officials on arrangements for the administration of the Strait of Hormuz, regional developments, and bilateral relations.

Araghchi was welcomed upon his arrival by Omani officials on Saturday as he began a visit aimed at continuing consultations between Tehran and Muscat on maritime cooperation and regional security.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Friday that the visit follows a series of consultations launched over the past two months with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz, describing the waterway as one of the key issues addressed in the memorandum of understanding [MoU] that ended the recent war.

Baghaei noted that under the agreement, Iran assumed a clear responsibility for helping to establish normal operational arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz, including the provision of maritime services for commercial shipping.

He stressed that Tehran remains firmly committed to fulfilling those obligations.

In line with the MoU, Iran and Oman agreed to coordinate closely on the implementation of these arrangements.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi has backed Iran’s plan to impose “maritime service fees” for crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

Several rounds of technical meetings have already been held in both Tehran and Muscat, and Araghchi's visit is intended to advance those discussions and facilitate the safe passage of vessels through the strategic waterway.

The visit comes after an Iranian technical and expert delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, held trilateral meetings in Doha on July 1 with Qatari and Pakistani mediators to advance the implementation of the Islamabad memorandum aimed at ending the war.