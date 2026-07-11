The Democracy Question: Two Systems, Two Different Ideas of Accountability

Mohamad Hammoud

How the United States and Iran Define Leadership, Power, and Political Control

Every political system claims to have a mechanism to shield society from the dangers of bad leadership. The United States prides itself on openness: any natural-born citizen aged 35 or older who has lived in the country for 14 years can run for president. That minimal threshold is often celebrated as democratic inclusivity, but it also makes the system heavily dependent on voters’ judgment—frequently shaped by media spectacle—rather than on a formal process that assesses a candidate’s character, temperament, or fitness for command.

By contrast, the Islamic Republic of Iran is built on the opposite premise: strict vetting to prevent reckless leadership. Article 115 of the Constitution requires presidential contenders to possess religious and political qualifications, demonstrate administrative competence, and uphold moral integrity. The Guardian Council screens candidates to ensure ideological alignment and suitability. Even the Supreme Leader is not beyond oversight: the Assembly of Experts, an elected body of clerics, appoints and can remove him. This layered accountability reflects a view that leadership must be actively protected from corruption and instability.

At first glance, a casual observer steeped in Western liberal traditions might instinctively favor the American model because it appears to offer broader political freedom. Yet a closer examination, especially after the Trump presidency, suggests otherwise.

Trump as the American Product

The chaotic ascent and tumultuous tenure of Donald Trump exposed a structural failure in American democracy: an unvetted electoral process can place an unstable figure in possession of state power, even nuclear authority. As CNN reported, his legacy is not merely partisan theater but a catalogue of criminal indictments, civil fraud liabilities, and scandals revealing corruption at high levels. Reuters detailed investigations into his business empire, and the Associated Press reported a civil fraud judgment exceeding $450 million for manipulating property values to deceive lenders. A Manhattan jury convicted him on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal damaging information before an election.

These legal troubles sit beside serious moral charges. More than two dozen women have publicly accused him of sexual misconduct, and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein have highlighted a darker cultural permissiveness.

An open letter in The Guardian, signed by more than 200 mental health professionals, warned that his malignant narcissism posed an existential threat to global security—a diagnosis that helps explain the erratic impulses he brought to the presidency. That volatility showed in policy and posture: The New York Times documented proposals he floated to invade Venezuela, Cuba and Iran; he mocked allies, demeaned religious groups, and even pressed FIFA officials over tournament allocations for narrow nationalistic gain. Taken together, these episodes sketch a cautionary portrait: a democratic system that tolerates such a figure risks institutional decay and dangerous misrule.

The Domination of Special Interests

This fragility is compounded by a campaign finance landscape where the Associated Press noted that elections are effectively bought by massive political action committees. National viability increasingly requires submission to wealthy special interests—from the American “Israel” Public Affairs Committee, which pours millions into campaigns to guarantee that Washington’s foreign policy remains subservient to the geopolitical interests of "Israel," to the National Rifle Association, whose legislative influence has stymied meaningful gun regulation despite recurring mass shootings. The result is an electoral culture where money and patronage can outweigh civic judgment.

The Iranian Product

In contrast, Iran’s model aims to reduce those particular risks through institutional vetting. The Assembly of Experts’ authority to monitor, appoint, and dismiss the Supreme Leader is a constitutional check that, in theory, curbs personal enrichment and arbitrary power. At the center of this system is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose austere personal lifestyle contrasts with the wealth and scandals that surround many political figures elsewhere. Despite overseeing vast state institutions, he has no known private business empire or lavish personal fortune—a contrast to the material enrichment visible in other political models.

Conclusion: Two Systems, Two Outcomes

The United States and Iran embody two different ideas of accountability. America’s openness produced Trump—accused, erratic, ego-driven, and dangerous. Iran’s discipline produced Khamenei—vetted, ideologically consistent, and structurally accountable. One system celebrates freedom but risks chaos; the other enforces discipline but ensures stability.

In an era when unchecked money and reckless leadership threaten global security, the lesson is clear: democracy without safeguards can produce instability, while discipline can protect a nation from the perils of elite impunity.