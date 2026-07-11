By Staff, Khamenei.ir

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei expressed heartfelt appreciation for the “astonishing, enemy-breaking and historic” turnout at the funeral of the martyred Leader, vowing that vengeance on the “criminal and disgraced murderers” is certain.

Below is the full text of his message:

Peace be upon you, O Thār Allāh [the one whose blood belongs to God, and whose blood God Himself will avenge] and the son of Thār Allāh, the Solitary One whose blood still awaits God’s final vindication. Peace be upon you, and upon your grandfather, your father, your mother, your brother, and the Infallible Ones among your descendants.

Peace and blessings be upon the Imam whose life-giving call of his uprising sent forth the mighty, resonant echo of the Prophet’s mission [the Bi’thah] reverberating through the deepest reaches of history and ultimately giving rise to the Islamic Revolution of Iran. This was a revolution that was fundamentally Hussaini in nature, built and nurtured upon the slogans and principles of Imam Hussein [AS]. The martyred Leader of Iran also grew under these very same principles. He was Hussaini in character; he thought like Hussein, acted like Hussein, and engaged in jihad and resistance in a manner similar to Imam Hussein [AS]. He lived like Hussain, and ultimately sacrificed his blood on the path of the Hussaini school of thought as he was martyred.

Among the followers of Hussain are those whose blood, when unjustly spilled in his path and for his school of thought and ideals, moves the Muslim Ummah to action, so that their time becomes joined to Ashura and their place to Karbala.

And now, that same Hussaini fervor has reawakened our nation and revealed the school of the Great Khomeini and the martyred Khamenei in a new light. This is the life-giving uproar that echoes the cry of Imam Hussein’s [AS] innocence and his call of “Hal min nasirin yansuruni” [“Is there any helper to come to my aid?] – an echo that reverberates across Iran, and subsequently in Iraq and other nations, sending tremors through the foundations of falsehood.

It is also fitting, on this occasion, to extend my deepest gratitude and appreciation to the tens of millions of people whose extraordinary and historic turnout—in the cities and villages of Iran and Iraq, especially in Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala and Mashhad—stood as a powerful display of defiance against the enemies.

Our people continue to call for retribution for the blood of Imam Hussein [AS]. For decades, this great nation has offered its sons in sacrifice for the cause of Imam Hussein [AS], and in the struggle against the enemies of Hussein and the Husseini spirit. Today, it also calls for retribution for his blood and for the blood of the Husseini of our own time.

And now, I address our martyred Imam:

O wrongfully slain one, O noble victim of oppression, O righteous servant of God: as we bid farewell to your body with tearful eyes and hearts weighed down by grief, we pledge to safeguard your legacy and preserve the school of thought you established.

We pledge to avenge your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs of these two wars by taking revenge against the criminal, disgraceful murderers. This vengeance is what our nation is demanding, and this must definitely be done. These criminals, whose names are fully documented from the highest to the lowest ranks, will carry their dream of a peaceful death in bed to the grave.

They must know that this action doesn’t depend on my presence or that of any other official. Whether we are here or not, this will be done. Soon, free-spirited people throughout the world will each carry out a part of this divine mission.

O martyred father of the Ummah! May you enjoy the sweet nectar of martyrdom, which you yearned for all your life. May the robe of martyrdom be a blessing upon you – with a body that bears the marks of your mother, the pure Fatima Zahraa, and your ancestors, Abu Abdillah Al-Hussein and Abolfazl Al-Abbas [AS]. And to you, his innocent companions, who were taken by surprise in the enemy’s attack and attained martyrdom!

Congratulations, for you are now the guests of that Master whose kindness and grace you had perhaps experienced many times. He, who is the gateway to divine mercy for all and especially for the people of this land, is now your host, and the sanctuary of his presence is now your home.

And to you, O exalted Master! O magnanimous one! O benevolent Imam! O Abu Al-Hassan Al-Reza Al-Murtaza, may God’s highest blessings be upon you! Today, the torn and broken body of a servant from among your servants who is one of your pure descendants, following years of relentless dedication and unceasing struggle, rests in this sacred soil alongside the bodies of the martyrs from his family. Each is a reminder of a martyr from the plain of Karbala.

Here they shall rest until the day when, by God’s command, the sun that illuminates the world, the Remnant of God on earth [may God hasten his noble reappearance], emerges from behind the clouds of occultation to radiate the light of God’s mercy upon the people on earth. On that day, which we are hopeful will arrive very soon, stars from among the truthful, the martyrs, and those closest to God will accompany him. We are hopeful that our martyred Leader will be one of them, once again displaying brilliant, peerless scenes in striving for God’s cause and faithfulness to the Covenant of Alast. And perhaps these companions will once again stand by his side on that day.

O benevolent Master! We entrust to you our Leader, who devoted everything he possessed to your cause, and with him his martyred companions. We entrust them to your grace, your kindness, and your loving care, praying that just as they were blessed with your grace during their lives on earth, they may henceforth receive your grace in an even greater, more abundant measure.

In closing, we extend our condolences once more to our Master, the Remnant of God [Imam Mahdi] [may God hasten his noble reappearance]. We humbly beseech that magnanimous, kind figure to direct his pure prayers toward Iran’s martyred Leader, his martyred companions, and all the other martyrs. May he beseech God, the Exalted and Most High, to grant all the martyrs the loftiest ranks, to bestow patience and a divine reward upon their bereaved families, and to grant the oppressed nation of Iran a certain, imminent victory, God willing.

Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

Tir 18, 1405

[July 9, 2026]