US Congressman Says Armed Settlers Blocked Delegation in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

US Democratic Representative Ro Khanna said armed “Israeli” settlers blocked his delegation from leaving a Palestinian community in the occupied West Bank, describing the incident as a stark illustration of the realities of the occupation and escalating settler violence.

Khanna, who is considering a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, told Reuters that settlers carrying US-made M4 rifles surrounded his delegation's vehicle on Wednesday near Khirbet Zanuta in the southern occupied West Bank.

The California congressman had been visiting the remains of a Palestinian community whose residents were displaced following repeated attacks by “Israeli” settlers.

"We were at a village that “Israeli” settlers had destroyed. They had destroyed the school, they had destroyed that village, and we were just looking at it," Khanna said.

He added that armed settlers blocked the road, detained the delegation, and summoned the “Israeli” occupation forces, claiming that the soldiers sided with the settlers rather than the American delegation.

According to Cameron Kasky, an aide accompanying Khanna, the group remained blocked for more than an hour and contacted the US Embassy in al-Quds for assistance. Police later arrived and cleared the road, allowing the delegation to leave.

The “Israeli” military acknowledged that settlers had obstructed vehicles near Khirbet Zanuta, stating that troops and police were dispatched to the area and dispersed the settlers before reopening the road.

Khanna's visit comes amid growing divisions within the US Democratic Party over support for “Israel,” particularly in light of the ongoing genocide in Gaza and escalating settler attacks across the occupied West Bank.

He is the second potential Democratic presidential candidate to visit the region this week. Former White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel also visited the region, saying “Israeli” policies toward Palestinians are weakening public support for the US, “Israeli” alliance.

Asked whether he intends to seek the presidency in 2028, Khanna said the trip had strengthened his consideration of a presidential campaign.

Unlike many congressional visits, Khanna declined meetings with “Israeli” officials, instead participating exclusively in a Palestinian-led program focused on conditions in the occupied West Bank.

He said the visit was intended to provide an unfiltered view of life under occupation, arguing that politicians who fail to speak out for Palestinian human rights or against what he described as the genocide in Gaza and apartheid in the occupied West Bank are "morally compromised."

Speaking from the outskirts of Turmus Ayya, a Palestinian town where many residents hold US citizenship, Khanna also criticized senior Democratic Party figures, saying they fail to recognize the growing political and moral significance of Palestine among Democratic voters.