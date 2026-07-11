“Israeli” Forces Conduct New Raids in Southern Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Invading “Israeli” occupation forces carried out new incursions into Syria's southwestern Quneitra Governorate on Saturday, establishing a temporary checkpoint near the village of al-Samdaniyah and conducting a separate raid on the village of al-Asha.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), an “Israeli” unit consisting of three military vehicles entered the area surrounding al-Samdaniyah, where soldiers set up a temporary checkpoint and searched people passing through before later withdrawing.

In a separate operation after midnight, an “Israeli” force comprising more than 15 military vehicles entered the village of al-Asha in southern Quneitra.

SANA reported that the occupation forces raided a residential home and a livestock feed warehouse before leaving the village.

The latest incursions come days after Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa condemned continued “Israeli” violations, warning that they threaten regional security and reiterating Syria's demand for the occupation to withdraw from Syrian territory.

During a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Damascus, al-Sharaa said lasting stability requires international efforts to compel “Israel” to adhere to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

He also called for an active French role in stopping what he described as continued “Israeli” escalations and ensuring respect for international agreements.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the “Israeli” entity has carried out at least 38 attacks on Syrian territory since the beginning of 2026.

SOHR said the attacks include two airstrikes and 37 ground incursions, resulting in the destruction or damage of approximately 13 military sites, including weapons depots, military positions, headquarters, and vehicles.

The monitoring group added that five people have been killed in the attacks, with airstrikes targeting areas along the Syrian-Lebanese border and the Damascus countryside, while ground operations have primarily focused on Daraa and Quneitra provinces.