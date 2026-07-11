Iran Says Drone Production Tripled During US, “Israeli” War

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's caretaker defense minister said the country's production of domestically developed unmanned aerial vehicles tripled during the recent US, “Israeli” war against the Islamic Republic, stressing that defense manufacturing continued uninterrupted throughout the conflict.

In a statement posted on X following a meeting with members of Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Brigadier General Majid Ibn al-Reza said the conflict demonstrated that Iranian expertise and investment in advanced technologies remain the cornerstone of the country's defense capabilities.

He stated that the production of defense equipment continued without interruption during the war and that Iran's drone manufacturing capacity increased threefold.

According to Ibn al-Reza, missile and drone production did not stop at any point during the conflict due to what he described as effective planning and the resilience of Iran's defense industries.

The defense official said Iran confronted some of the world's most advanced military, intelligence, and psychological warfare capabilities during the 12-day and 40-day US, “Israeli” wars against the Islamic Republic.

Citing assessments by Iran's Defense Ministry, Ibn al-Reza claimed that more than 150 leading international technology companies collaborated with the United States and the “Israeli” entity by providing advanced technologies used during the conflict.

He reaffirmed the Armed Forces' readiness, stating that Iran remains fully aware of both its own capabilities and its adversaries' weaknesses, and said the military continues to strengthen the country's defense and deterrence capabilities under the guidance of the commander-in-chief.

The United States and “Israel” launched their second war against Iran on February 28, beginning with the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and several senior military commanders.

Iran responded by launching 100 waves of missile and drone attacks over a 40-day period targeting US and “Israeli” military assets, which Iranian officials said caused significant damage.