Somaliland Musician Detained Over Song About al-Quds

By Staff, Agencies

Security forces in the breakaway region of Somaliland have detained musician Khalid Mohamud Abdillahi, widely known as Khalid Kamil, after he recorded a song about occupied al-Quds, according to Hiiraan Online and his family.

Kamil has been held without charge or trial for the past two weeks, his brother, Abdimajid Mohamud Abdillahi, said on Thursday.

According to his family, intelligence officers arrested the singer at his home in Hargeisa before transferring him to the Criminal Investigation Department. He was later moved to the central prison.

Abdimajid said security officials told the family that Kamil was being detained because of a song about occupied al-Quds that had not yet been officially released.

He added that the song contains no references to Somaliland, leading the family to believe that external pressure may have influenced the arrest.

Somaliland's opposition KAAH party condemned the detention, describing it as a violation of freedom of expression and part of a broader campaign to silence criticism of the breakaway administration's policy toward “Israel.”

In a statement, the party said the arrest of artists, journalists, and citizens for expressing their views undermines the constitutional rights to free expression and creativity.

KAAH called for Kamil's immediate release and urged the authorities to end what it described as intimidation targeting artists and members of the creative community, arguing that democratic governance must be based on the rule of law rather than repression.

Somaliland authorities have previously detained religious leaders, tribal elders, journalists, and youth activists who opposed the prospect of “Israeli” recognition of Somaliland, with several later released without trial.

The song at the center of the case, which has circulated on social media but has not been officially released, praises occupied al-Quds and emphasizes its religious significance.

According to Kamil's brother, the lyrics describe al-Quds as a city that “has been stolen” and criticize those who remain silent in the face of its occupation.