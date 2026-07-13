US Renews Aggression on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The United States launched another aggression against Iran on Monday, with US Central Command [CENTCOM] declare that the operation was intended to degrade Tehran’s ability to target vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the strikes began the orders of US President Donald Trump.

“The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable,” the statement said.

The announcement follows days of escalating military exchanges as a result of US-backed efforts to undermine the Iranian-led maritime regime in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian media reported multiple explosions across southern Iran following the announcement.

Iranian state television said blasts were heard near the village of Tahrovi in Sirik, west of Bandar Abbas, and in Jask, where at least three explosions were initially reported before additional blasts were later heard.

Several explosions were also reported on Qeshm Island.

According to initial Iranian reports, one of the strikes targeted a telecommunications tower near Tahrovi in Sirik, the same location that had been struck during previous rounds of US attacks.

The latest US strikes targeted strategic transport routes, major ports, communications infrastructure, and economic facilities across Iran.

The attacks hit the strategic ports of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas, two key maritime hubs that play a significant role in Iran’s commercial activity. Chabahar Port, in particular, has gained increased strategic importance in recent years due to its role in trade links with Pakistan and China.

The reported strikes also targeted communications facilities in Hormozgan Province, which overlooks the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman. Additional reports indicated that US airstrikes targeted Ahvaz and Mahshahr in Khuzestan Province, home to some of Iran’s major petrochemical industries, as well as other industrial and economic sites.

Areas in Markazi Province, including the Khondab area near the Arak nuclear facility, were targeted, although further details remain unclear.

The latest attacks came as Iranian officials reiterated that further military action against the country would not go unanswered.